Home runs power Lady Wolves to sweep of Lincoln Memorial

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College softball team earned a Senior Day sweep of Lincoln Memorial Saturday afternoon at the Smith Road Complex. The Wolves won game one 10-1 in six innings before taking the nightcap by a 6-1 final.

With the sweep of the Lady Railsplitters, Newberry earned the third seed in the upcoming South Atlantic Conference Championship.

The Wolves finished with a 14-6 conference record, which marks the most number of conference wins in program history.

In the opener against Lincoln Memorial, Newberry found its groove quickly, scoring four runs in the first two innings. Rachel Marion highlighted the hot start with a two-RBI double to center in the first.

The Wolves would take down the Lady Railsplitters with the long ball the rest of the way as Haley Simonds, Myranda Dills and Simonds again all cranked two-run home runs in the opener. Devon Morison kept the Lincoln Memorial bats at bay, leading to the 10-1 victory in six innings.

Simonds highlighted the Wolves at the plate, notching four RBIs. Marion and Dills collected two RBIs apiece, and Natalie Willis continued her stellar season, notching two hits.

Morrison recorded her 18th victory of the season, tossing a gem in the circle. She allowed just two hits and one run in 6.0 innings of work.

One of Newberry’s four seniors, Christina Linton, came alive at the plate in the nightcap. She went 4-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI. Willis added three hits and a double. Myranda Dills smashed two doubles and recorded an RBI.

Simonds went long again, notching her 11th bomb of the season, placing her third in the South Atlantic Conference.

Emily Marchbanks scored her 11th win of the year, allowing six hits and one run in a complete game. Lincoln Memorial attempted to rally in the seventh, loading the bases and scoring one run. But two consecutive outs by Marchbanks ended the threat, giving Newberry a 6-1 victory.

This is the second consecutive time that Newberry has swept Lincoln Memorial at the Smith Road Complex.

Ty-Kella Goins led LMU at the plate in the nightcap, going 2-for-4 with an RBI.

In between games, Newberry honored its five seniors, Linton, Morrison, Hailey Drawe, Mallory Gerndt and manger Madison Tepfenhart.

Newberry will await its opponent in the SAC Championship, beginning Thursday in Hartsville at Coker College.

Simonds http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Simonds.jpg Simonds