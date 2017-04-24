Lady Wolves fall in regular season lacrosse finale

NEWBERRY — The Newberry women’s lacrosse team (5-12, 1-7 SAC) closed out the regular season on Saturday afternoon after falling to the Queens Royals (14-3, 8-0 SAC) by a final of 24-9 at Setzler Field.

Queens ended the season in first place in the South Atlantic Conference.

The Royals came out of the gates with seven straight goals to give Queens an early advantage just six minutes into the game. Naomi Killian answered with the first Newberry goal at the 23:25 mark of the first period to give the sophomore a total of 20 this season.

Rachel Dillon tallied five goals for Newberry on the day to give the sophomore a total of 49 goals on the season, which places her second all-time in school history, coming up one shy of the record 50 set in 2014. Dillon also tallied an assist on a feed to teammate Helen Kuhn to open up the scoring in the second period, giving the Chesapeake Beach, Md., product a total of 58 points on the season which is also good for second all-time in school history, and sitting two short of the 2014 mark.

Kuhn finished the day with two goals, and Campbell added a goal of her own notching 28 on the campaign.

Newberry made a change in goal for the first time this season, putting in junior defender Molly Chester after halftime, as she stopped five shots in 30 minutes. Brandy Bowman came up with nine saves in the first half, giving the sophomore out of California a total of 180 saves this season, which is second in the South Atlantic Conference.

Newberry honored four of its seniors at halftime as part of the annual senior day festivities (Maddie Campbell, Olivia Knight, Caitlyn Warren, Courtlyn Warren).

