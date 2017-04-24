Newberry golf team remains in the top 10 in multiple rankings

Staff Report

NEWBERRY — Newberry’s men’s golf team has remained at No. 10 in the Division II Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll, marking the third straight poll the Wolves have been in the top 10.

Newberry is also ranked second in the Southeast Region, one slot behind Limestone. Twenty of the 26 teams ranked in the Coaches Poll are from Newberry’s Super Region.

The Wolves also check in at No. 10 in the latest GolfStat rankings. Newberry had three men’s golfers, Spencer Skiff, Carlos Leandro and Ben Thompson, selected all-South Atlantic Conference on Friday.

