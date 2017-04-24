Nick Dietrich joins Newberry College roster

NEWBERRY — Nick Dietrich from Metrolina Christian has signed to play for the Newberry College Wolves for the 2017-18 season.

Dietrich, who hails from Matthews, N.C., has been named all-conference in his sophomore, junior and senior seasons. He is a member of the Union County Super Team and was selected to play in the prestigious NCISAA All-Star game his senior year.

“Nick has great size for a guard, and has tremendous passion and work ethic for this game. He is a very good match for what we are trying to do at Newberry and has a chance to be a very good player here,” said Dave Davis, head men’s basketball coach for the Wolves. “He can really score the ball, is crafty and he will continue to improve.”

Dietrich averaged 20.1 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, three assists, 1.5 steals and one block per game and has scored over 1,500 points throughout his high school career. Dietrich has made 84 three-pointers and shot 39 percent from behind the arc.

“Nick is a fierce competitor on both ends of the court with an uncanny ability to score the basketball. Most importantly he’s a great kid and student, excelling both on and off the court,” said Metrolina coach Michael Wilson.

“Dale Similton and his parents have done a great job developing Nick into the young man and athlete that he is today. I’m excited to watch Nick continue to develop and compete in the up-tempo style of play at Newberry College in which I believe he will thrive.”