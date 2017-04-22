Newberry handles Rebels on soccer field

NEWBERRY — Home field advantage proved to be a key factor in this season’s men’s soccer match-ups between the Newberry High School Bulldogs and Mid-Carolina High School Rebels.

Mid-Carolina swept the JV and varsity series earlier in the season at Lon Armstrong Stadium, and Newberry returned the favor Tuesday at Mike Ware Field, recording 1-0 and 3-0 wins.

In the varsity contest, the Rebels forced the action early and within the first two minutes were awarded a free kick from 20 yards out following a hand-ball by the ‘Dogs. The ensuing strike flew over the goal allowing Newberry to escape with a goal kick. Fans were treated to a similar scene on the opposite end of the pitch when Bulldog forward Jose Hernandez, at mid-field, headed a long ball to a streaking Umberto Alvarez. Rebel defender Calen McManus was able to recover and force the shot high over the goal.

The two teams traded possession for the next several minutes and at about 8 minutes in, Mid-Carolina made a long arching throw from the 10-yard sideline into the 6 yard box. Vic Mendoza headed it out to set up a Newberry counter. Defender Daniel Garay kicked out to the Bulldog 25 yard area where Hernandez moved it down field and connected with striker Ritchie Martinez who threaded it past the Rebel goalkeeper to make it 1-0 with 30:15 left in the half.

For the next six minutes, the Mid-Carolina offense kept the ball in Newberry territory. Another throw-in to the box resulted in a corner after Newberry narrowly kept the follow-up out of the net. The ensuing corner required a punch-out from Bulldog keeper Erick Soto, but the Rebels recovered and narrowly missed with a shot just to the side of the net.

The Newberry defense (Isaac Gordillo, Mahonri Chavez, Wesley Cooper, Jose Real, Daniel Garay) proved strong and defended two more corners and a free kick. With between 20 and 21 minutes remaining, Mid-Carolina worked for three successive throw-ins, one of which bounced inside the 6 yard box and ricocheted off multiple players, but the Rebels could not capitalize.

At 19:50, Newberry used quick passing to work the ball to just outside the Mid-Carolina box where Newberry’s Umberto Alvarez put a shot on target but Rebel keeper Caleb Boland was able to knock it down and kick it out of danger.

The Rebels used the ensuing goal kick to work down field and were awarded a corner for their efforts. The ‘Dogs defended and countered, with Alvarez again shooting on target. Boland was able to trap it between his legs and reach back just before it crossed the line. At 14:50, another Rebel free kick soared over the posts. Two minutes later the Bulldogs took advantage of a throw-in from Cooper and worked across field where Matthew Allen was able to find enough room for a shot that missed inches wide to leave the score at 1-0.

The Rebels used the resulting goal kick to work all the way to the Bulldog end-line, but defensive captain Isaac Gordillo muscled it for a goal kick of his own. This time Alvarez gained possession of the ball at mid-field, weaved through for a one on one with the Rebel keeper and found the right corner of the net to increase the Newberry lead to 2-0 with 10:40 remaining in the half.

The ‘Dogs pressed for the remainder of the half, earning two corners and a free-kick from midfield, but solid defense by the Rebels kept the score at 2-0.

The Rebels started strongly in the second half, earning throw-ins that found the box, but were only able to win a corner kick (at 36 minutes remaining) for their efforts. The corner kick skidded out of the box and was retrieved by the Dogs. At 31 minutes remaining, Newberry crossed a pass through the box to the left corner, but the shot went directly to the Rebel keeper.

During the next 10 minutes each team had good scoring opportunities. At 21:49, a Mid-Carolina throw-in from the left made its way directly into the net but it was not touched by players on the field and was called back. At 19:20 remaining, Boland was forced to charge out, but the Rebel defenders recovered and kept the score at 2-0 Newberry.

With 16 minutes remaining, the Dogs’ Mendoza weaved through the Rebel defense and passed to Hernandez who found the back of the net to give Newberry a 3-0 advantage. In the last 15 minutes of play the teams each traded yellow cards and opportunities, but the score remained 3-0. With the win, Newberry improves to 10-2 on the season while the Rebels fall to 4-7. The Bulldogs hosted Broome on Thursday while the Rebels traveled to Woodruff.

The Newberry High School Bulldog soccer team includes, front from the left, Isaac Gordillo, Jose Real, Mahonri Chavez, Erick Soto, Roberto Gamez and Ritchie Martinez. Middle row are Vic Mendoza, Daniel Garay, Coach Cornelius Cromer and Umberto Alvarez. Back row are Will Rumfelt, Jose Hernandez, Matthew Allen, Ulises Benitez, Wesley Cooper, Jonathan Lopez and Coach Brian Gordon. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_5104.jpg The Newberry High School Bulldog soccer team includes, front from the left, Isaac Gordillo, Jose Real, Mahonri Chavez, Erick Soto, Roberto Gamez and Ritchie Martinez. Middle row are Vic Mendoza, Daniel Garay, Coach Cornelius Cromer and Umberto Alvarez. Back row are Will Rumfelt, Jose Hernandez, Matthew Allen, Ulises Benitez, Wesley Cooper, Jonathan Lopez and Coach Brian Gordon. Courtesy photos Newberry senior Umberto Alvarez (10) scores in the first half to put Newberry up 2-0. The Mid-Carolina goalie is Caleb Boland. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_4564.jpg Newberry senior Umberto Alvarez (10) scores in the first half to put Newberry up 2-0. The Mid-Carolina goalie is Caleb Boland. Courtesy photos Newberry’s Ritchie Martinez (4) drives down field as Mid-Carolina’s Calen McManus (3) defends. Newberry’s Matthew Allen is in the background. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_4599.jpg Newberry’s Ritchie Martinez (4) drives down field as Mid-Carolina’s Calen McManus (3) defends. Newberry’s Matthew Allen is in the background. Courtesy photos Newberry’s Jose Hernandez (11) and a Rebel defender battle for possession early in the second half. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSC_4737.jpg Newberry’s Jose Hernandez (11) and a Rebel defender battle for possession early in the second half. Courtesy photos