Williamson, Carrillo earn all-South Atlantic Conference honors

NEWBERRY — Elizabeth Williamson and Amanda Carrillo were honored by the South Atlantic Conference on Wednesday when the league office announced the annual conference awards.

Williamson earned first team all-SAC honors in singles play, while Carrillo and Williamson earned first team all-SAC honors in doubles action.

Williamson, a senior from Canterbury, New Zealand, earns all-SAC honors for the third time after also earning first team last season. Williamson has a 20-2 overall record in singles action, going 10-1 in SAC play. She also earned 19 wins in doubles action for 39 wins total this season. Williamson has 52 overall career singles victories, the most by a Newberry player in the NCAA era.

Williamson and Carrillo have also been named to the first team as a double’s pairing after notching a 17-3 record at the No. 1 doubles slot, including a 9-2 mark in SAC play.

Carrillo, a junior form Almeria, Spain, was named second team singles after compiling a 16-8 overall singles record and a 9-2 SAC mark.

