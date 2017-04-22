Ambarzumjan, Monosky tabbed for all-SAC honors

NEWBERRY — Edison Ambarzumjan and Jordan Monosky were honored Wednesday by the South Atlantic Conference when the league office announced the annual conference awards.

Ambarzumjan earned first team all-SAC honors in singles play, while Monosky was named second team all-SAC in singles action. Ambarzumjan and Monosky also notched all-SAC accolades in doubles play.

Ambarzumjan, a freshman from Munich, Germany, was named all-SAC after finishing 15-5 in singles play, going 6-3 in South Atlantic Conference action. Ambarzumjan was 11-5 at the No. 1 position for the Wolves and is currently ranked No. 15 in the Southeast Region by the ITA.

Monosky, a junior from Clearwater, Fla., was named to the second team singles team after earning honorable mention last season. He sports a 15-7 overall record and a 6-5 mark in SAC play, including an 11-5 record at the No. 2 slot.

Ambarzumjan and Monoksy were named to the second team doubles after securing a 14-6 mark at the No. 1 doubles position. The duo went 5-4 in South Atlantic Conference play. The is the second straight season Monoksy has been named to the second team in doubles action.

