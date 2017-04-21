MCHS Lady Rebels defeat Newberry on Senior Night

PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina Varsity Softball team hosted the Newberry Bulldogs on April 18 in a region contest.

The Lady Rebels also honored their senior softball players: #3 Cole Dawkins, #11 Dymand Hall, #18 Alex Fulmer, and #25 Charlsy Traylor.

It was a great night for the seniors and the team as they defeated the Lady Bulldogs by a score of 10-0. The Lady Rebels had nine hits and three errors while the Lady Bulldogs only had one hit and four errors.

Leading hitters for the Lady Rebels were: Cole Dawkins (1-3, with two walks), Ashlyn Stanley (1-3, two RBIs, and a run scored), Riley Frazier (2-3, RBI, and two runs scored), Jena Dewalt (3-4, home run, double, two RBIs, stolen base, and two runs scored), and Charlsy Traylor (2-3, with two doubles).

Winning pitcher for the Lady Rebels was Charlsy Traylor. Traylor pitched a shutout, as she pitched five innings, faced 19 batters, threw 63 total pitches with 55 being strikes, had 11 strikeouts, one hit, with zero walks.

The Lady Rebels have an overall record of 11-6 and are 6-3 in Region III-AAA. They faced Broome on Thursday. Results were not available at press time.

Honored on Senior Night were, from the left, #11 Dymand Hall, #18 Alex Fulmer, #25 Charlsy Traylor, and #3 Cole Dawkins. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_2017-Senior-Night.jpg Honored on Senior Night were, from the left, #11 Dymand Hall, #18 Alex Fulmer, #25 Charlsy Traylor, and #3 Cole Dawkins. Courtesy photo