Newberry stages epic comeback to sweep Cobras

HARTSVILLE — The Newberry College softball team earned a sweep Wednesday afternoon against Coker at Saleeby-Stokes Field.

Newberry took game one 8-2 before staging an epic 11-10 comeback over the Cobras in the nightcap.

After trailing Coker (35-15, 11-7 SAC) 9-5 heading into the top of the seventh, Newberry (29-14, 12-6 SAC) exploded for six runs on six hits, grabbing an 11-9 advantage. The key run came after Natalie Willis slapped a single to first base, and Haley Wildes scored on a throwing error to allow the Wolves to take the lead.

Coker did not go away quietly, putting the winning run in scoring position with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Devon Morrison shut the door with a groundout to shortstop, preserving the epic 11-10 comeback victory for the Wolves.

Seven Wolves recorded at least two hits in the contest, and Newberry totaled 18 hits as a team. Haley Simonds led the way at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Wildes also chipped in three RBIs.

Simonds earned her first win of the season in the circle, tossing 3.0 innings allowing just two runs. Morrison notched her second save of the year after shutting down the Cobras in the seventh.

Three different Cobra players recorded two hits apiece. Newberry and Coker combined for a video game-esque 34 hits in the nightcap.

In game one, Newberry broke the game open in the fifth inning, scoring five runs on four hits and an error. Allison Van Atta highlighted the inning with a two-RBI single up the middle that plated Myranda Dills and Rachel Marion. Wildes and Christina Linton also notched RBIs in the frame.

The Wolves recorded an insurance run in the seventh after Linton’s sacrifice fly to centerfield. Morrison shut the door in the bottom of the inning, giving Newberry an 8-2 victory over the Cobras.

Van Atta and Marion led the Wolves at the plate with three hits apiece. Van Atta and Linton both notched two RBIs for Newberry. Seven Newberry players in total recorded at least one hit in the opener.

Morrison secured her 17th win of the season, and she remains third in the South Atlantic Conference in wins. She allowed just two runs and struck out four batters.

Newberry will wrap up the regular season Saturday at the Smith Road Complex against Lincoln Memorial (21-20, 4-12 SAC). The doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Willis http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Willis.jpg Willis