Baseball coaching staff announces camp dates

NEWBERRY — Newberry’s baseball coaching staff will hold its 2017 Youth Camp June 19-22 at the Smith Road Complex for players ages 6-12.

The camp is being conducted in partnership with the Newberry County Recreation Department and the City of Newberry’s Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department. The cost is $100, with each additional family member receiving a discounted rate of $75 each. Camp begins at 8:30 a.m. each morning and runs through noon.

Enrollment is limited to 100 campers on a first come, first served basis. Campers should bring a hat, glove, batting gloves, and a batting helmet each day. Cleats are not required. Campers will be allowed to register on-site, but must have their registration fee submitted by June 13 o receive a camp T-shirt.

Checks can be be mailed to Newberry Baseball Camp, Attn: Russell Triplett, 2100 College St., Newberry, SC 29108.

The four-day camp runs from June 19-22. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Baseball-camp.jpg The four-day camp runs from June 19-22.