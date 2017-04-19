Posted on by

Rebels get revenge on Red Devils


By Chris Cromer and Robert Smith - For The Newberry Observer

Senior Corey Stone was the winning pitcher.


Anna Farmer | For The Newberry Observer

Senior Chase Murray gets the out at first base.


Anna Farmer | For The Newberry Observer

Hunter Clinton had three hits in the game.


Anna Farmer | For The Newberry Observer

Bryce Medlock slides into second base and is safe.


Anna Farmer | For The Newberry Observer

Senior Al Moore slides into second base and is safe.


Anna Farmer | For The Newberry Observer

Cade Ruff came in as the closer, pitching the final two and two-thirds innings.


Anna Farmer | For The Newberry Observer

CLINTON — The Mid-Carolina High School Rebels baseball team traveled to Clinton April 13 for a second region game with the Red Devils.

The Rebels defeated the Red Devils by a score of 5-4 in a game that was close all the way to the last out. The Rebels scored one run in the first,three in the third, and one in the sixth, while Clinton scored three in the sixth and one in the seventh.

The Rebels had 10 hits and three errors compared to the Red Devils six and five, respectively. Jonathon Bickley had two RBI’s, Hunter Clinton had three hits, and Corey Stone had two hits. Bickley and Preston Farmer each hit a double in the three-run third inning.

John Steven Trammell mustered two walks. Stone was the winning pitcher (pitching five and one-third innings), striking out 10 and giving up no earned runs. Cade Ruff came in as the closer, pitching the final two and two-thirds innings. Farmer completed the battery by catching all seven innings.

The Rebels are now 8-2 overall, and 6-1 in the region. The Rebels will be on the road for their last three region games at Newberry, Broome, and Woodruff.

