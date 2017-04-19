Newberry selected to host 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championship

NEWBERRY — Newberry College has been selected to host the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championships in conjunction with the Columbia Regional Sports Council.

The tournament will be played at The Members Club at Woodcreek, located in the northeastern portion of Columbia. The course will play host to the NCAA Division II Women’s Golf South Super Regional next month, which allowed three teams and three individuals to advance to the national championship tournament, and the 2018 South Atlantic Conference Women’s Golf Championship.

“We are thrilled to be named the host institution for the NCAA D2 Women’s Golf Championship in 2022,” said Director of Athletics Ralph Patterson. “We look forward to partnering with The Members Club at Woodcreek and the Columbia Regional Sports Council. As proud members of the South Atlantic Conference, Newberry College will work hard to make sure this championship is a phenomenal event.”

Newberry submitted the only successful bid to host a Division II event or a national final at any level in South Carolina over the four-year period for which bids were awarded on Tuesday.

The Newberry bid was one of seven from South Carolina institutions selected by the NCAA after the organization lifted its ban on holding predetermined championship events in the state in 2015. South Carolina site selections include two golf regionals, two men’s basketball first and second round sites, a women’s basketball regional, and a cross country regional in addition to Newberry’s championship site selection.

The other six events to be held in South Carolina, all at the Division I level, include:

• 2018 Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Regional (Winthrop University Recreation Complex in Rock Hill, hosted by Winthrop and the Rock Hill/York County Convention and Visitors Bureau)

• 2019 Men’s Basketball First/Second Rounds (Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, hosted by South Carolina)

•2019 Men’s Golf Regional (TPC Myrtle Beach in Myrtle Beach, hosted by Coastal Carolina and the Myrtle Beach Regional Sports Alliance)

• 2020 Women’s Basketball Regional (Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, hosted by the Southern Conference)

• 2020 Men’s Golf Regional (The Cliffs at Keowee Falls in Salem, hosted by Clemson)

• 2022 Men’s Basketball First/Second Rounds (Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, hosted by Furman and the Southern Conference)

The 2022 championship will mark the second time since 2001 that an NCAA champion has been crowned on South Carolina soil after The Citadel hosts the 2018 NCAA Rifle Championship in Charleston. There have been 13 prior NCAA championships decided in the state, with the most recent coming in 2001.

