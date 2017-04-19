Newberry College announces 2017 football schedule

NEWBERRY – Defending South Atlantic Conference champion Newberry has released its 11-game football schedule for 2017, a slate that features five home games and a season-opening tilt at Division I foe The Citadel.

The Wolves travel to Charleston to face the Bulldogs, who reached the second round of the 2016 NCAA Division I Football Championship, at 6 p.m. Sept. 2. Newberry travels to Virginia Union the following week before opening the home slate against Virginia University of Lynchburg.

Newberry’s conference opener takes place at Carson-Newman on Sept. 23 before the Wolves return to Setzler Field to host UNC Pembroke, which is in the first year of a new scheduling alliance with the South Atlantic Conference. Another road game awaits the following week as the Wolves look to retain the Bishops Trophy against Lenoir-Rhyne.

The Wolves play consecutive home games Oct. 14 and Oct. 21 against Tusculum and Limestone. The game against the Pioneers comes on a day when the Wolves host Queens in volleyball, men’s soccer, and women’s soccer in addition to the football game at Setzler Field in a full day on the athletic calendar. The Oct. 21 game vs. Limestone will be Homecoming and marks the Saints’ first game against Newberry as an associate member of the SAC.

Newberry travels to Wingate and Catawba the following two Saturdays, then returns home to face Mars Hill in a Senior Day contest that also falls on Veterans Day. The Wolves will learn their postseason fate the following day as Newberry hopes to return to the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons.

The 2017 schedule takes a different form due to conference reshuffling. Former conference foe Brevard will depart the league following the 2016-17 academic year for the Division III ranks. The league signed UNC Pembroke to a four-year scheduling alliance beginning in 2017, guaranteeing each member institution a non-conference game against the Braves. Because Limestone is was recently announced as an associate member of the league, games against the Saints will count in the SAC standings beginning this season.

Newberry College’s 2017 football schedule. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_00dfd99e-e3aa-4ad7-ac9a-d35aeb0b76b3.jpg Newberry College’s 2017 football schedule. Courtesy photo