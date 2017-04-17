Second half for Newberry not enough to top Catawba

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Newberry women’s lacrosse team (5-11, 1-6 SAC) fell to conference opponent Catawba (12-4, 4-3 SAC) on Saturday afternoon by a final score of 18-5.

It took the Catawba Indians just 11 seconds into the game to break the scoreless tie, leading to the Catawba Indians seven unanswered goals. Three of those came from Indians freshman Gianna Pezzulo, before Rachel Dillon put Newberry on the board notching her 43rd goal of the season.

Dillon recorded two goals on the day, putting the sophomore in third place in school history with 44 goals so far this season. The Chesapeake Beach, Md. native is one goal shy of a second place tie, and six short of the single season mark set by KerriAnn Barlage in 2014. She also sits at third all-time in school history in points in a single season with 52.

Despite the Wolves’ second half efforts, they were outmatched by a Catawba squad who had nine different players record a goal. Kirstyn Kruse and Pezzulo led the way, tallying four apiece on the afternoon.

Maddie Campbell added to her career-high season chipping in two goals to give the senior a total of 27 on the season, which is 15 more than her total from just a year ago.

Savannah Ohliger put home her sixth goal of the season early in the second period on a feed from Courtlyn Warren; however, the Indians healthy advantage and goalkeeper play, fended off the Wolves.

Newberry will honor its seniors next weekend in their final game of the 2017 season when they take on Queens University. Game time is set for 3 p.m.

Dillon http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Dillon.jpg Dillon