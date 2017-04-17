Railsplitters sweep doubleheader against Newberry

HARROGATE, Tenn. — Newberry fell to Lincoln Memorial by scores of 16-10 and 11-8 on Saturday afternoon in a battle of two of the South Atlantic Conference’s top teams.

Newberry lost to the Railsplitters on Friday after a seven-run explosion in the seventh inning lifted the Railsplitters to a 10-6 win and helped break a four-way tie atop the league standings during the penultimate weekend of conference play.

Newberry (28-18, 13-8 SAC) entered the weekend tied atop the SAC standings with Lincoln Memorial, Tusculum, and Catawba.

But following the weekend’s games, the Railsplitters (27-16, 16-5 SAC) sit tied with Catawba atop the standings with Tusculum and Newberry deadlocked for third after the Catawba Indians’ sweep in Greeneville.

Newberry was undone in the first game of the day by a pair of big innings from the homestanding Railsplitters, playing their final games at Lamar Hennon Field before moving into a new facility for the 2018 season. LMU countered a four-run first from the Wolves with five runs of their own, then turning a 7-6 lead into a 13-6 advantage with a six-run sixth that saw 11 men come to the plate.

Newberry opened the game in impressive fashion with a big first inning. Trejon Smith smacked a single through the right side with runners on the corners and two outs to put the Wolves ahead 1-0. Ben Herring then lifted his third home run of the season, an opposite-field three-run shot to right that upped the lead to four runs.

But the Railsplitters bounced back with five runs in the first to take a brief lead. Newberry tied the game with a single run in the second and took the lead on an RBI fielder’s choice in the fourth before a pair of Railsplitters’ runs in the fourth gave them the lead for good.

Newberry did not go quietly after Lincoln Memorial’s big inning. An RBI double by Jeff Sneed put a run on the board before pinch hitter Zach White’s two-run homer to right made the score 13-9. A Daymon Totherow double gave Newberry another run in the eighth, but the Railsplitters scored three runs over the final two innings for their final 16-10 margin.

Five Wolves finished the game with multiple hits, including three-hit days from Herring and Sneed. Seven players recorded at least one RBI. Newberry trailed 21-16 in the hits column and gave up two home runs to Lincoln Memorial catcher Russell Clark, who finished the day 3-for-6 with three runs scored and seven RBI’s.

The Railsplitters again came from behind in the second game of the day, entering the home half of the sixth inning trailing 7-6 before reeling off five consecutive runs in the frame, highlighted by a bases-clearing double to plate three unearned runs, to vault back into the lead.

Lincoln Memorial had two players net four RBI’s apiece in the come-from-behind victory, their third time erasing a deficit against Newberry this weekend.

Danton Hyman and Smith each finished the contest with two hits. Hyman contributed a pair of runs batted in, both coming on a two-run single in a three-run fifth inning for the Wolves.

Newberry returns to action at No. 22 USC Aiken Wednesday before closing the 2017 regular season with three games against Lenoir-Rhyne at the Smith Road Complex.

Lincoln Memorial came from behind to get the best of Newberry over the weekend in baseball. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_LM-NC-1.jpg Lincoln Memorial came from behind to get the best of Newberry over the weekend in baseball. Courtesy photo