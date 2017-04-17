Newberry splits SAC twinbill with Pioneers

GREENVILLE, Tenn. — The Newberry College softball team earned a split Friday afternoon against Tusculum at Red Edmonds Field. Newberry won game one 3-0 before falling to the Pioneers in game two by a 3-2 final.

The Wolves (27-14, 10-6 SAC) got on the board early against Tusculum (24-20, 8-8 SAC), plating two runs on Hailey Drawe’s double to left field in the first inning. Newberry added an insurance run in the fourth on an Allison Van Atta single to right field that plated Myranda Dills.

Tusculum loaded the bases in the third, but Devon Morrison secured the fly out to keep the Pioneers off the scoreboard. Morrison only allowed three more hits the rest of the contest as she earned her 16th win of the season.

Newberry was led at the plate in game one by Drawe as she went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Dills also collected two hits.

Three different Tusculum players recorded two hits apiece in the opener. Taylor Piemons was dealt the loss in the circle after allowing five hits and three runs.

With the game one victory, Newberry has surpassed the number of conference wins its had all of last season.

The Wolves broke a scoreless game in the nightcap in the third, scoring an unearned run on a Tusculum throwing error. After the Pioneers tied the contest in the fourth, Haley Simonds slapped an RBI-single that scored Shannon McCann, giving Newberry a 2-1 lead.

Tusculum loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh. The Wolves recorded two outs but Taylor Johnson hit a single to the right side to give the Pioneers the 3-2 win in game two.

Natalie Willis led Newberry at the plate, recording two hits. Six other Wolves recorded a hit in the contest and Simonds notched the lone RBI.

Emily Marchbanks recorded the loss after tossing 6.0 innings, striking out three batters. Eliza Davis notched the win for Tusculum, pitching a complete game.

Newberry will travel to Coker (35-13, 11-5 SAC) on Wednesday for the final road contest of the regular season. The doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

