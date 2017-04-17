Wainwright appointed to NCAA Wrestling Rules Committee

INDIANAPOLIS — Newberry coach Cy Wainwright has been appointed to a four-year term on the NCAA Wrestling Rules Committee.

“It’s great to be a servant leader for a sport that’s impacted my life so much,” said Wainwright, who recently completed his first year at the helm of Newberry’s program after three years at Coker and went 36-0 on his way to a heavyweight national title while a student-athlete at Newberry in the 2008-09 season. “I look forward to having an impact on the future of wrestling at the NCAA level.”

Committee members include four Division I representatives, two each from Divisions II and III, and a secretary-rules editor. Wainwright will serve with Division II counterpart Jason Warthan, the head coach of the University of Indianapolis in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, until Warthan’s term expires in 2019.

Wainwright will remain on the committee through 2021. He replaces Lars Jensen, head coach of San Francisco State University in the California Collegiate Athletic Association, who rotates off the committee on August 31.

The primary task of the NCAA Wrestling Rules Committee is to review and vote on proposed rules changes for all levels of NCAA competition. Committee members have the responsibility of shaping the future of the sport through their decisions.

According to the NCAA, the responsibilities of committee members include:

• Sustaining and advancing the Association’s mission, traditions, values and reputation.

• Regularly participating in committee meetings and conference calls, prepared and well informed.

• Disclosing promptly and fully any potential or actual conflicts of interest, and personally maintaining exemplary ethical standards.

• Committing to serve the Association as a whole rather than any part of it or any personal or political cause.

• Supporting the consensus of the committee after fully exercising the responsibility to debate and disagree.

• Maintaining confidentiality as required and appropriate.

• Serving as an advocate for the Association while only speaking publicly on behalf of the committee as authorized to do so consistent with the NCAA Speaking Agent Policy.

Wainwright will begin his term on Sept. 1.

