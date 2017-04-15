Childs steps down as women’s golf coach

NEWBERRY — Clarissa Childs has stepped down as the head women’s golf coach at Newberry College after more than five years to become the executive director of the Women’s South Carolina Golf Association.

“I’ve cherished my time at Newberry College,” said Childs. “I truly believe it’s a fantastic college and I’ve had the opportunity to coach an amazing group of players. I’ve enjoyed all of our successes and feel that the team is poised to have many more in the future.

“I’d like to thank all the boosters that have supported me during my time at Newberry. They’ve made a difference in the program and in me as a person. And I have greatly enjoyed the short time I’ve worked under (Director of Athletics) Ralph (Patterson). I know that Newberry Athletics will have great success under his leadership.”

Childs has been Newberry’s head coach since January 2012. She was named South Atlantic Conference Coach of the Year in 2012 and 2013 while leading the Wolves to team and individual conference championships during both seasons.

She also became the first Division II coach and coach from a South Carolina institution to be named LPGA Southeast Sectional Coach of the Year in 2013.

In her new role with the WSCGA, Childs will be responsible for administering all of the organization’s nearly 40 annual tournaments for amateurs of all ages across the state. She will serve as a liaison between the WSCGA and junior golf foundations, manage the organization’s business operations and secure tournament sponsorships.

She brings an extensive golf background to the position. In addition to her accomplishments at Newberry, Childs spent 20 years playing professionally, including six seasons on the LPGA Tour. She recorded a hole-in-one at the 1998 U.S. Open.

She was also a three-time all-SEC performer, including twice being named to the first team, during her career at the University of South Carolina that included a 14th-place finish at the 1995 NCAA Championships.

Childs will continue to work at Newberry through the end of the academic year. A search for Newberry’s next coach will begin immediately.

