Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs staff honored

NEWBERRY — Whitaker Floor Coverings and the Newberry Athletic Department sponsored a dinner recently at Speers Street School to honor and thank the Newberry Country Disabilities and Special Needs staff.

Newberry Athletics provided door prizes for the event.

“I want to thank John Paul Whitaker of Whitaker Floor Coverings for partnering with the Newberry athletic department to honor employees that make a difference in the lives of our friends with special needs and disabilities from Newberry county,” said Newberry athletic director Ralph Patterson. “This was a feel good event, and we really appreciate what they do.”

The city of Newberry received South Carolina’s 2016 Silver Palmetto Award, which is presented annually by the S.C. Commission on Disabilities and Special Needs to the South Carolina city or town that made the most outstanding contribution to people with disabilities.

“It was a pleasure to honor these incredible folks and sincere thanks to Whitaker Floor Coverings for making this dinner happen,” said Newberry men’s basketball coach Dave Davis. “The Newberry County Disabilities and Special Needs department is absolutely wonderful, and Newberry Athletics was blessed to get to say thank you.”

