Wolves fall to No. 22 USC Aiken

NEWBERRY — It wasn’t without its tense moments, but 22nd-ranked USC Aiken did what only two teams have been able to do since March 15.

The Pacers (28-10) downed Newberry (28-15) by a score of 5-3 on Tuesday evening, handing Newberry just its third loss in the last 19 games and snapping an 11-game winning streak by the Wolves.

Newberry did not go down without a fight, however. Trailing 5-1 heading into the ninth, the Wolves got the leadoff man aboard via a walk and faced a two-out, one-on situation following a strikeout and a fielder’s choice.

Derek Olenchuk then laced a single through the right side that was misplayed by the right fielder, escaping under his glove and rolling near the wall. The two-base error allowed Danton Hyman to score and placed Olenchuk on third.

Ben Herring was up next, working a 2-0 count and delivering a double down the right field line that scored Olenchuk. A walk to Trejon Smith put two on for Jeff Sneed, whose fly ball to right field was snared to end the threat.

Smith and Tommy Passerello led the Newberry offense with two hits apiece, while seven of the Wolves’ nine starters recorded at least one base knock. The teams were tied in the hits column, but five of USC Aiken’s base hits were doubles that allowed the Pacers to steadily put distance between themselves and Newberry.

Christian Zellner suffered the loss for Newberry. He gave up four runs, one of which was unearned, on eight hits through 5.1 innings. A trio of relievers pitched the rest of the way, with Tomas Sorcia, Jr., and Charlie Fessler combining to hold USC Aiken scoreless over the final three frames. Fessler was particularly effective in his lone inning, striking out two while overpowering the Pacers’ hitters with his velocity.

James Lynch was credited with the win after allowing just two hits through five shutout innings. Four relievers combined to close out the win for the Pacers.

Newberry scored an unearned run in the seventh to cut USC Aiken’s lead to 5-1. With Robert Kosch at third and Hyman at first and two outs in the inning, an errant pickoff attempt allowed Kosch to score and trim the deficit.

Newberry’s loss was just its second in the last 12 contests at the Smith Road Complex.

The Wolves are currently locked in a four-way tie with Lincoln Memorial, Tusculum, and Catawba at 13-5 in South Atlantic Conference play. The Wolves travel to face the Railsplitters while Tusculum and Catawba face off a Pioneer park in a pivotal weekend in the league.

First pitch of the series opener is slated for Friday at 6 p.m. in Harrogate, Tenn.

