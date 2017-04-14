Lady Wolves sweep Columbia College in tennis

PROSPERITY — The Newberry women’s tennis team swept Columbia College 9-0 on Tuesday afternoon in the final non-conference match of the season at Mid-Carolina High School.

Newberry (15-7) swept through doubles play over the Fighting Koalas (3-7). Amanda Carrillo and Elizabeth Williamson scored an 8-0 win at No. 1. Marta Gomar and Rebeca Martinez also recorded an 8-0 win at No. 2. Veronika Viegas and Kelly McManus notched an 8-2 win at the No. 3 slot.

The Wolves dominated singles play, winning all six matches in straight sets. Williamson picked up a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. Carrillo, Gomar and Davia all took 6-0, 6-0 decisions at No’s. 2-4 singles. McManus scored a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 5 and Viegas closed out the sweep with a 6-0, 6-1 win.

Newberry will await its opponent in the South Atlantic Conference championship tournament.

