Lady Wolves use three homers to sweep Wingate in softball

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College softball team used three home runs over the course of the doubleheader to sweep South Atlantic Conference foe Wingate on Tuesday afternoon at the Smith Road Complex.

Newberry won game one 10-5 before holding off the Bulldogs in the nightcap, 4-2.

Newberry (26-13, 9-5 SAC) tied up the opener in the second inning against Wingate (21-19, 8-6 SAC) in exciting fashion. Tori Caldwell slapped a ball into left field which got all the way to the fence.

Caldwell turned on the jets and went all the way around the bases for the inside the park home run, tying the contest at 2-2.

After Wingate led 5-2 in the fifth, Christina Linton smashed the ball over the right field fence for a three-run home run, trying the game at 5-5. In the sixth inning, Newberry took advantage of two Wingate errors, scoring five runs on five hits for a 10-5 lead it would never relinquish.

Myranda Dills and Caldwell both recorded two hits and three runs scored. Linton collected three RBIs and Caldwell notched two RBIs.

Devon Morrison earned her 15th victory of the season, good for third in the SAC. She tossed 7.0 innings, striking out four batters.

After both teams failed to score in the nightcap through three innings, Haley Simonds broke the dead lock with a two-run home run to right field.

The Wolves plated two insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Wingate loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh and brought home a run after Emma Swenson’s RBI-single to center.

Morrison was brought in for the save situation. Wingate plated one more run, but Morrison shut the door with a groundout to preserve the 4-2 victory. The Bulldogs were 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

Natalie Willis and Hailey Drawe collected two hits for Newberry. Simonds notched two RBIs. Emily Marchbanks notched her 10th win of the season, tossing 6.0 innings. Morrison recorded her first save of the year.

Naomi Sapp went 5-for-6 for the Bulldogs over the course of the doubleheader.

The Wolves will travel to Tusculum (21-19, 7-7 SAC) for a doubleheader on Friday. Game time is scheduled for 2 p.m.

