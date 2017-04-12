Dallery wraps career with best-ever finish as Lady Wolves take 10th

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. – Newberry’s season came to a close on Tuesday with a 10th-place finish at the 2017 South Atlantic Conference Women’s Golf Championship as the Wolves fired their best round of the tournament.

Newberry shot a final-round 315, nine strokes better than its previous best effort, to put pressure on Catawba on the final day. The Wolves finished eight strokes behind the ninth-place Catawba Indians at 103 shots over par for the tournament, making up six shots on the final day of play.

Annabelle Dallery, fresh off a career-low 75 in Monday’s second round, shot a five-over 77 to finish in a tie for 12th. Teeing off on the 10th hole, Dallery needed four strokes to tame the par-five hole and record her third birdie on No. 10 of the competition. She was steady throughout her round, finishing the back nine three over and going two over on the front nine.

The senior closed her time in Scarlet and Gray by leading Newberry in scoring for the first time ever and earning her first top-15 finish. Her mark of 14 over par was also a personal best for a multi-round event.

Nabila Inak was second for the Wolves, landing in 31st position at 20 strokes over par. She led the Wolves with two birdies on the day, both on par-fives, and finished at six over for the day. The sophomore posted five birdies for the tournament to tie for the team lead.

Taylor Lance also had five birdies overall and shot her best round of the tournament to finish at five over on Tuesday and 28 shots over par overall, tying her for 41st position. She played a clean final round, with seven consecutive pars to close out the tournament.

Johana Lunackova was 11 over on Tuesday to bring her tournament total to 41 over par. She finished in a tie for 49th position.

Lenoir-Rhyne completed an impressive comeback to win the tournament by three strokes over host Tusculum, which was playing on its home course at Link Hills Country Club. The Bears followed up a SAC Championship-record 297 on Tuesday with a third-round 304, the second-lowest score of the day.

Lenoir-Rhyne entered the day trailing Tusculum by three strokes, but flipped the advantage by shooting six strokes better than the Pioneers on Tuesday. The Bears were three strokes clear of Tusculum, which finished at 47 over for the tournament, and 10 strokes up on third-place Lincoln Memorial.

Carson-Newman’s Elizabeth England was the individual medalist at two under par, shooting a three-over 75 a day after setting an all-time South Atlantic Conference record with a six-under 66, including an eagle and four consecutive birdies in a bogey-free round, on Monday. England was one stroke better than SAC Player of the Year Abbey Hartsell of Lenoir-Rhyne, who finished at one under par; no other golfer shot better than 10 strokes over par.