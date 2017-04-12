Lady Wolves sweep Brevard in SAC tennis finale

BREVARD, N.C. — The Newberry College women’s tennis team closed out South Atlantic Conference play with a 9-0 sweep over Brevard on Sunday afternoon at the Brevard Tennis Complex.

The Wolves (14-9, 6-5 SAC) swept through singles play over Brevard (1-19, 0-11 SAC) in straight sets as Elizabeth Williamson (6-0, 6-1), Amanda Carrillo (6-0, 6-0), Marta Gomar (6-0, 6-0), Lucia Davia (6-0, 6-0), Rebeca Martinez (6-0, 6-0), and Veronika Viegas (6-0, 6-0) were all victorious at No. 1 through No. 6 singles.

Newberry (14-9, 6-5 SAC) won with ease in its opening doubles matches against Brevard (1-19, 0-11 SAC) as all three doubles pairs won by identical 8-0 scores. Williamson and Carrillo paired at No. 1 doubles, while Viegas and Kelly McManus recorded the win at No. 2. Gomar and Martinez closed out the doubles scoring at No. 3.

Newberry currently sits six in the SAC regular season standings and will await its opponent in the South Atlantic Conference Championship.

Newberry earns its fourth sweep of the season with a victory over Brevard. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_W.-Tennis.jpg Newberry earns its fourth sweep of the season with a victory over Brevard. Courtesy photo