Wolves best Brevard in regular season tennis finale

BREVARD, N.C. — The Newberry College men’s tennis team closed out the regular season and South Atlantic Conference play with a 7-2 victory over Brevard on Sunday afternoon at the Brevard Tennis Complex.
Newberry (16-6, 7-4 SAC) swept through doubles play over Brevard (4-17, 0-11 SAC). Edison Ambarzumjan and Jordan Monosky won 8-2 at No. 1, while Angel Pizarro and Nikhil Mannepalli scored an 8-5 victory at No. 2. Richard Zeh and Logan Adkins closed out the doubles scoring with an 8-1 win.
Newberry won at the first four singles flights to defeat the Tornados. Ambarzumjan scored a 7-6, (7-4), 7-5 win at No. 1 before Monosky dispatched his opponent 6-1, 6-2. Pizarro and Zeh recorded identical 6-3, 6-2 victories at No. 3 and No. 4 to close out the scoring for the Wolves.
Newberry currently sits fifth in the SAC regular season standings and will await its opponent in the South Atlantic Conference Championship.