Mid-Carolina Rebels lose to Clinton Red Devils

PROSPERITY — Clinton High School defeated the Mid-Carolina High School Rebels on April 7 by a score of 11-5.

It was a back and forth game with several lead changes but Clinton’s four runs in the fifth, two in the sixth, and three in the seventh sealed the win. The Rebels could only muster two runs from the fourth through the seventh innings.

Clinton had nine hits compared to only seven for the Rebels, while making four errors compared to three for the Rebels. MCHS threw four pitchers: Cade Ruff (four and two-thirds innings), John Steven Trammell, Jeb Fulmer, and Wesley Livingston, with Ruff taking the loss.

Preston Farmer handled the catching for all four pitchers. These pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts, five walks, and six earned runs. Clinton’s two pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts and six walks, giving up four earned runs.

Leading batters for the Rebels were Ruff and Farmer with two hits each, while Hunter Clinton had two RBI’s. Corey Stone and Ruff both worked for two walks each.

This was the first region loss the Rebels, whose record is now 7-2 overall, and 5-1 in the region. The Rebels will be on the road for their next region game. They will travel to Clinton High School on April 13 at 6 p.m.

Mid-Carolina High School seniors were honored before the ballgame. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_MC-1-1.jpg Mid-Carolina High School seniors were honored before the ballgame. Anna Farmer | For The Newberry Observer John Steven Trammell pitching. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_MC-3-1.jpg John Steven Trammell pitching. Anna Farmer | For The Newberry Observer Hunter Clinton getting ready. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_MC-4-1.jpg Hunter Clinton getting ready. Anna Farmer | For The Newberry Observer Drew Cromer gets the out at first base. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_MC-2-1.jpg Drew Cromer gets the out at first base. Anna Farmer | For The Newberry Observer