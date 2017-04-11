Lady Rebels take part in Triple Crown Softball Tournament

AIKEN — The Mid-Carolina High School varsity softball team played in Aiken’s Triple Crown Softball Tournament on March 31 and April 1.

The tournament included Mid-Carolina, White Knoll, Midland Valley, Palmetto, North Augusta, Barnwell, Boiling Springs, Strom Thurmond, South Aiken, Lugoff-Elgin, Laurens and Fox Creek.

The Lady Rebels were in Pool B with North Augusta and Barnwell and played March 31 against Barnwell at 6 p.m. and against North Augusta at 8 p.m. on field 7. On April 1, the Lady Rebels started the day in bracket play at 2 p.m.

Bracket play consisted of the Championship Bracket (first place in pool play for the group), Gold Bracket (second place in pool play for your group), and Silver Bracket (third place in pool play for your group).

In pool play March 31 , the Lady Rebels lost 6-5 to the Lady Warhorses of Barnwell. At the conclusion of the first pool game, the Lady Rebels played North Augusta and lost 11-1 to the Lady Yellow Jackets.

The Lady Rebels played April 1 in the Silver Bracket and defeated the Palmetto Lady Mustangs 3-1. The Lady Rebels then played in the Silver Bracket championship game and defeated the Fox Creek Lady Predators 9-3 to win the Silver Bracket Championship.

Leading hitters for the Lady Rebels were Charlsy Traylor (6-13, two home runs, five RBIs, two runs scored), Alex Fulmer (4-8, triple, three runs scored, three walks, two stolen bases), Jena Dewalt (4-14, two runs scored, three stolen bases), Cassi Ruff (3-11, two doubles, run scored, walk), and Gracen Hester (3-12, double, three runs scored, walk).

The leading pitcher for the Lady Rebels was Charlsy Traylor. Traylor pitched 18 innings, faced 80 batters, threw 264 total pitches with 188 strikes. She had 15 strikeouts with an ERA of 1.556. Traylor had two wins and one loss from the tournament.

Also pitching for the Lady Rebels was seventh-grader Kaitlyn Brown, who pitched six innings, faced 27 batters, threw 96 pitches with 56 being strikes. She had five strikeouts, with an ERA of 2.333.

Ninth-grader Mya Hall also pitched in the tournament and pitched 1.1 innings, faced 16 batters and threw 55 pitches with 21 being strikes.

