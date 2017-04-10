Willis named student-athlete of the month

NEWBERRY – Softball student-athlete Natalie Willis was named Chick-fil-A Student Athlete of the Month Presented by Sodexo for March 2017 for her stellar work in the community, in the classroom, and on the field for the Wolves.

Willis is a sophomore nursing major from Lexington who holds a 3.63 GPA. She participates in community service initiatives with other members of the softball team, including participating in an exhibition against the Chapin Grasshoppers and assisting the Miracle League of Union County.

She leads the team with a .410 batting average and has collected 50 hits. Willis has also been electric on the basepaths, swiping a team-high 10 stolen bases. She started all 16 contests in the month of March, helping Newberry to a 10-6 record.

Her best contest came on March 15 against Augusta in game two of a doubleheader. Willis went 4-for-4 with four runs scored and an RBI, leading Newberry to a 7-3 victory. Willis is also a member of the Newberry volleyball team.

The award is bestowed every month on one Newberry College student-athlete for his or her on-field performance, academic achievement and community involvement.

The award recipient will be honored on the Chick-fil-A Newberry College Student-Athlete of the Month presented by Sodexo wall in Eleazer Arena.

Natalie Willis has been named Chick-fil-A Student Athlete of the Month. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_3d74cb73-1d2c-475e-a00f-8eb25efc52cf.jpg Natalie Willis has been named Chick-fil-A Student Athlete of the Month. Courtesy photo