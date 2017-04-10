Lady Wolves defeat LMU, snap four-game tennis skid

HARROGATE, Tenn. – The Newberry College women’s tennis team snapped a four-game losing skid after scoring a 6-3 victory over Lincoln Memorial on Saturday afternoon at the LMU Tennis Complex.

Newberry (13-9, 5-5 SAC) started the afternoon by taking two of three doubles matches over Lincoln Memorial (10-6, 4-5 SAC). Elizabeth Williamson and Amanda Carrillo recorded a 9-7 victory at the No. 1 slot, while Rebeca Martinez and Marta Gomar notched an 8-6 at No. 3 position.

The Wolves four of six singles flights against the Lady Railsplitters. Williamson notched a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 1, and Carrillo recorded a 6-4, 6-4 win in the No. 2 slot. Gomar won her match 6-1, 6-0, and Martinez closed out the scoring with an 8-3 victory at No. 5.

Courtesy photo