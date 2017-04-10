Lincoln Memorial downs Wolves in tennis, 7-2

HARROGATE Tenn. – The Newberry College men’s tennis team was defeated by Lincoln Memorial 7-2 Saturday afternoon at the LMU Tennis Complex.

Lincoln Memorial (14-3, 7-2 SAC) started the contest by sweeping through doubles play against Newberry (15-6, 6-4 SAC). Edison Ambarzumjan and Jordan Monosky put up a tough fight at No. 1 doubles, dropping an 8-5 decision.

Ambarzumjan notched a 6-2, 6-2 victory at No. 1 singles for his fifth SAC win. Richard Zeh closed out the scoring for Newberry at No. 6 with an 8-6 win for his third conference win of the season.

Courtesy photo