Newberry can’t erase first half deficit, downed by Wingate

WINGATE, N.C. — The Newberry women’s lacrosse team (5-10, 1-5 SAC) fell to the Bulldogs 10-2, 4-1 SAC) in conference play on Saturday afternoon by a final of 21-8.

The Wolves were outscored by just three goals in the second half, attempting to overcome a lead by Wingate at the break. After Natalie Johnson opened the scoring under two minutes into the game, the Bulldogs rallied for eight in a row, gaining a double digit advantage after 30 minutes of play.

Shannon O’Neal lead Wingate with five goals in the contest, putting the team at third in the South Atlantic Conference standings.

Newberry lost starter Molly Chester after receiving a major penalty at 23:43 of the first period, which sent her off the field for the rest of the match.

Helen Kuhn led the Wolves tallying three goals to give the junior out of Charlotte Hall, Md. a total of 14 on the season. Maddie Campbell notched two goals on the afternoon giving the senior 25 goals on the campaign, which is second-best on the team.

Naomi Killian and Courtlyn Warren also added goals for Newberry in the second half.

Newberry will travel to Salisbury, N.C., next weekend to take on Catawba before wrapping up the regular season at Setzler Field. Game time April 15 will take place at 2 p.m.

