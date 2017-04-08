Lady Wolves soccer excelling in spring contests

NEWBERRY — The Newberry women’s soccer team turned in an impressive spring season winning the Queens annual 7v7 Tournament for the second straight year.

On April 1, Newberry matched up with teams from Lees McRae, Pfeiffer, Queens, Queens Alumni, and Belmont Abbey en route to a first-place finish. Morgan Powers led the team with 11 goals in the tournament.

Prior to their tourney win, Newberry played in a 7v7 tournament against CESA’s ECNL U15-U18 players on March 19. The team played a total of six games, winning all but one.

“We looked strong and fast, and we played smart soccer,” said Newberry head coach Deedee Alexander. “I am proud of them for their hard work both physically and mentally this spring and it showed in the tournaments. If we don’t slow down and keep believing, fall will be great!”

The Wolves wrap up their spring season this weekend with an Alumni Game on April 8 at 10 a.m at Smith Road Complex.

