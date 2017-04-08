Lance finishes career-best fifth at Agnes McAmis Memorial

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Newberry finished in 10th place at the Agnes McAmis Memorial hosted by Tusculum on Tuesday, led by a fifth-place performance from Taylor Lance in the Wolves’ final tune-up for the 2017 South Atlantic Conference Women’s Golf Championship next week.

Lance was five over par and in 12th position after the first round, which was suspended on Monday due to heavy rain and resumed Tuesday morning. But her three-over 75 in the second round catapulted her seven spots on the leaderboard with an eight-over 152. She narrowly missed all-tournament team honors on a scorecard tiebreaker.

The sophomore scored her first career top-five one year and at the same site as her previous career-best, a 10th-place finish at last year’s Agnes McAmis Memorial at 16-over. She was five-over through eight holes in the second round but rebounded strongly, birdieing three of the next four holes to set the tone for the remainder of her round.

Lance was nine strokes off the pace set by King’s Fiona Hebbel, who finished with a one-under 143 and was the only golfer in the field to shoot better than five strokes over par.

Nabila Inak finished 41st at 21 over par. Annabelle Dallery and Johana Lunackova tied for 58th at 172.

The Wolves went on to finish 10th of 13 as a team and were one of nine SAC schools in attendance. Link Hills Country Club will host the 2017 SAC Women’s Golf Championship beginning Sunday.

Courtesy photo