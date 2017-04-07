Lady Wolves snap softball losing skid with sweep of Royals

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College softball team put an end to its three-game losing streak with a doubleheader sweep over South Atlantic Conference opponent Queens University of Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon at Smith Road Complex.

The Wolves won the opener, 3-0, before taking the nightcap, 6-2.

Newberry (24-13, 7-5 SAC) and Queens (16-22, 2-10 SAC) started out the afternoon in a pitcher’s duel. Devon Morrison and Evie Scott allowed only seven hits apiece in game one.

The Wolves broke the deadlock in the third, as Natalie Willis notched a sacrifice fly to center to give Newberry a 1-0 lead. Hailey Drawe followed her at-bat with a single to plate Allison Van Atta and put Newberry ahead 2-0.

Newberry picked up an insurance run in the fourth. Tori Caldwell scored on a wild pitch, giving Newberry its final run of game one. Both starting pitchers only allowed one more baserunner each. Morrison shut the door in the seventh to earn her 14th victory of the season.

Four different Newberry players recorded a hit at the plate. Willis and Drawe collected an RBI.

In the nightcap, Daphne Peyton plated the Wolves’ first run in the second on a fielder’s choice. Queens responded with a two-run home run in the third inning, giving the Royals their first lead of the afternoon.

The Wolves did not wait long to respond. Myranda Dills slapped a single to right that tied the contest at 2-2.

Newberry broke the game open in the bottom of the sixth, scoring four runs on three hits. Haley Simonds notched a two-RBI base hit to pace Newberry in the frame.

Queens attempted to rally, loading the bases in the bottom of the seventh. Morrison shut the door with a scoreless inning to give Newberry a 6-2 victory.

Linton, Drawe and Caldwell collected two hits apiece to lead Newberry at the plate. Simonds notched two RBIs. Emily Marchbanks earned her ninth victory of the season, tossing 6.0 innings.

Newberry will travel to Brevard for a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

