Two Wolves inducted into Hampshire Honor Society

NEWBERRY – Jackson Swindler and Cole Watson have earned induction into the Hampshire Honor Society by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.

The pair of wide receivers were recognized for their contributions on the field and in the classroom. In order to be eligible for induction, players must be starters or significant contributors in their last year of eligibility that have maintained a rounded cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or higher.

Swindler and Watson were two of a record 1,809 players from 297 colleges inducted into this year’s class. Six other players from the South Atlantic Conference were recognized, one from Wingate and five from Carson-Newman. Overall, 126 Division II players were inducted into the society.

Swindler appeared in all 11 games for Newberry this season. He caught nine passes for 86 yards and added a pair of rushes for 19 more. His best game came at Tusculum on Sept. 24, where he caught three passes for 38 yards. He finished his career with 247 receiving yards and one touchdown, a 62-yard score in the fourth quarter at Division I Charleston Southern in 2014.

Watson earned first team all-South Atlantic Conference honors at wide receiver and second team accolades as a return specialist this season. He finished fourth in the league with 697 receiving yards and third with six receiving touchdowns.

He eclipsed 100 yards receiving on three occasions, including a 151-yard performance at Mars Hill that ranks 19th in Newberry history. He also earned an AstroTurf SAC Special Teams Player of the Week nod. He finished his career 10th in school history with 1,412 receiving yards and eighth with 115 total catches.

Swindler has a 3.38 GPA as a double major in Biology and Spanish. Watson has a 3.17 GPA majoring in Physical Education and minoring in History.