Mid-Carolina Rebels baseball downs Chapman High again


By Chris Cromer and Robert Smith - For The Newberry Observer

PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina High School Rebels defeated Chapman High School on Tuesday by a score of 9-4.

The Rebels got off to a slow start by allowing Chapman four runs in the first three innings. However, pitcher Corey Stone did not give up another run the rest of the game. Stone allowed five hits, walked two, and struck out eight batters, giving up only two earned runs.

The Rebels scored two in the third, three in the fourth, and four in the fifth.

John Steven Trammell and Preston Farmer each hit a solo home run, Trammell leading off the third and Farmer leading off the fourth.

Three players, Cade Ruff, Stone, and Bryce Medlock each contributed two hits with a team total of 12. Bylar for Chapman led his team hitting 2 for 3 with three RBI’s.

Head Coach Lindsay Stribble said he is pleased with his team’s record so far this year, 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the region. He added he is grateful for the support of the faithful MCHS fans.

The Rebels will host the Clinton Red Devils at 7:30 p.m. April 7 at Lindy Richardson Field.

