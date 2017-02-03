Wolves wrestling moves to 16th in latest poll

NEWBERRY — Newberry remains ranked eighth in Super Region Two and moves up to 16th nationally in the latest polls released by D2Wrestle.com.

Newberry has six wrestlers appear in the top eight of their weight class regionally and has three individuals appear in the individual national rankings.

The Wolves moved up two spots in the national rankings after winning a thrilling dual over Limestone on Jan. 20 and falling to No. 10 Findlay and No. 11 Tiffin at the Super Region Two Duals last Saturday.

Trung Duong moves up a spot to seventh in Division II in the 125-pound weight class. Jordan Simpson is ranked eighth at 133 pounds. Huston Evans moves to sixth in the 174-pound weight class. The trio is ranked second, third, and fourth, respectively, in their weight classes in the Super Region Two rankings.

Tyler Wicken moves to fifth at 141 pounds in the Super Region Two rankings. Austin Palmer checks in at seventh at 149 pounds as well as Alex Rice at 157 pounds. In total, Newberry has six wrestlers ranked in the region.

Newberry College wrestling is moving up in the polls. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Wrestling.jpg Newberry College wrestling is moving up in the polls. Courtesy photo