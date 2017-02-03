MCHS football players sign Letters of Intent

PROSPERITY — It was signing day for two Mid-Carolina Rebels, as Gregary “Greg” Wright and Iyon Thompson committed to play football in college.

Wright signed his letter of intent to join Coach Todd Knight and the Newberry College Wolves at Newberry College in the fall as an offensive lineman. Wright has been playing football since the fifth grade and like most young boys, enjoyed hitting people.

“I just have a strong passion for the game. I didn’t like it at first, but over the years I’ve just learned how the team works together and the team atmosphere is what I like,” said Wright.

For Wright, Newberry College was always in his mind as a potential school ever since his older brother expressed interest in Newberry and after attending Newberry College games.

While at Newberry, Wright would like to major in business management, saying that it is an area that he feels comfortable in.

Wright’s mother, Teresa Wright, had mixed emotions now that her son has signed to Newberry College.

“We are very, very blessed and thankful. He had a couple different colleges he was looking at, but Newberry was the final decision and we are just very thankful and glad that he will be close to home,” said Teresa Wright. “I liked the atmosphere at Newberry College and the coach was outstanding. Coach Knight really stood out from other coaches and he really talked to Greg. I’m comfortable with him at Newberry College with Coach Knight.”

Thompson is going to continue his football career at Limestone College. Thompson is no stranger to playing football. He played once in fifth grade and then got back into football in the seventh grade.

Thompson’s favorite thing about football: the leadership and contact.

“Limestone reached out to me first, so I decided to choose them. There were other schools floating around, but Limestone stood out the most to me,” said Thompson.

Like many student-athletes, Thompson knows that it can be challenging balancing sports and academics, but said if you make a schedule and stick with it, it won’t be as hard.

Right now, Thompson is undecided in what he wants to major in at Limestone, but would consider pursuing a career in coaching or sports management.

Mid-Carolina High School football coach Louie Alexander had nothing but good things to say about both Wright and Thompson.

“I’m very happy for both of them. They are both really good men and I hope that they continue to grow throughout the whole process,” Alexanders said. “I’m just excited for them because they’re both staying semi-close to home and it’ll be an excellent opportunity for them to get a great education and to continue their playing career.

“It’s a great feeling seeing kids graduate, because a lot of the time the kids will spend a lot of time and a lot of hours with you and you start to feel like they’re your own kids. So on days like today it’s pretty special to see them have the opportunity to continue on and the biggest thing right now is a college education,” Alexander added. “Football is great and it’s a great avenue, but the big thing is getting a great education from a fine institution, and I think both of them have that opportunity.”

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@civitasmedia.com

