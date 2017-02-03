NHS athletes sign to play college sports

NEWBERRY — The decisions have been made: Newberry High School seniors Kaleb Rosemond and Maria Martinez have committed to playing their respective sports upon graduating.

Rosemond has committed to playing football at Newberry College in the fall. He has been playing football since he was six and said having family members who played football had to do a lot with getting into the sport.

“My family always played football and since I was little it was always fun to go out and play in the yard with my older brothers. I just found a love in it,” said Rosemond.

In his career at Newberry High School, Rosemond played tight end and said he is unsure of what position he will play at Newberry College. He chose to attend Newberry College because it was close to his family and friends.

“I have a 5-year-old little brother and I wanted to stay close to him and all of my friends. My mom graduated from there and they have a good football program and it is just an overall good college,” said Rosemond.

At Newberry, Rosemond wants to major in pre-pharmacy in hopes of one day becoming a pharmacist. Rosemond’s parents, Linda and William Rosemond are excited for their son as he joins the Newberry College family.

“It’s exciting. I’m overwhelmed. I’m really excited because I graduated from Newberry College and so it’s awesome for him to sign there. He looked at other colleges, but Newberry offered him more in academic scholarships than other schools and he wanted to play football,” said Linda.

“He always worried if he was good enough to play football and I said if he gets the grades, they’re going to watch you. That’s all you have to do, so that’s what happened. You do the best you can when you’re on the field and keep your grades up, then you’ll go somewhere,” said William.

Martinez, on the other hand, has committed to playing soccer at Converse College. She has been playing soccer since the seventh grade, but at first didn’t enjoy the sport.

“When I was younger, I used to not like it because I thought it was boring, but it is so much more than just kicking a ball around. It helps you get away from the world and I love that. My family loves soccer too and then that’s when I started being interested,” said Martinez.

Growing up, Martinez tried picking up tennis, but felt that it didn’t compare to soccer and instead decided to focus on tennis. Martinez’s older sister is currently a freshman at Converse College and Martinez said that although it’s an all girls school, her parents thought Converse College would be the right school for their daughter.

“My dad told me to go for it and give it a try. We went there to tour campus and it was really good. The people there are so welcoming. My sister was the first person to go to college out of our family so whenever I told my parents I wanted to play soccer in college, they were excited. They are proud of me for going to school period, but they’re also proud that I’m going to do something that I love,” said Martinez.

But like any student-athlete, it’s important to have good grades and at times it may get overwhelming or stressful balancing practice and academics.

“I’ve been playing since seventh grade, and it’s hard but you have to get used to it. Since I have honors classes and I’m taking classes at Piedmont Tech., it’s tough. But you just have to manage your time. That’s the key, is managing your time. If you can do that, then you’ll be good,” said Martinez.

At Converse College, Martinez said that she is considering on double majoring. Her areas of interest include marketing and political science, with future goals of going to law school to become a lawyer.

Kaleb Rosemond has committed to playing football at Newberry College, where he is considering being a pharmacist. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Signing1.jpg Kaleb Rosemond has committed to playing football at Newberry College, where he is considering being a pharmacist. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Maria Martinez has made a commitment to play tennis at Converse College. She hopes to one day go to law school and become a lawyer. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Signing2.jpg Maria Martinez has made a commitment to play tennis at Converse College. She hopes to one day go to law school and become a lawyer. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

