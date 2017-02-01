Two more Wolves achieve All-America status

NEWBERRY — Sophomore defensive end Jamarcus Henderson earned Second Team All-America recognition by the Don Hansen Football Committee on Monday while senior quarterback Raleigh Yeldell was awarded honorable mention status.

Henderson and Yeldell add to Newberry’s ever-growing list of postseason accolades days after offensive lineman Bobby McNeil was named an Honorable Mention All-American by D2Football.com.

Henderson, a first team all-South Atlantic Conference and a consensus second team all-Super Region 2 selection, becomes the first All-American Newberry defensive lineman since Sheldon Riley was named a Lutheran All-American in 2000.

Henderson finished second on the team with 65 tackles, including conference highs with 22.0 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks that ranked seventh in Newberry single-season history. He had at least one tackle for loss in 10 games this season, notched six or more stops on seven occasions, and led the team with nine quarterback hurries.

Yeldell became Newberry’s first-ever finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy, won Offensive Player of the Year awards in both the South Atlantic Conference and Eastern College Athletic Conference, and was a five-time conference player of the week honoree.

He set school records with 3,087 passing yards, 3,418 yards of total offense, 260 completions, 370 attempts, and a Division II-leading 70.3 percent completion rate. He accounted for 33 total touchdowns this season and led the SAC in 11 statistical categories.

The Don Hansen All-America team carries out the legacy of long-time small college football advocate Don Hansen, who passed away at age 75 on Aug. 29, 2010. Hansen, from Brookfield, Ill., started and published Don Hansen’s National Weekly Football Gazette for three decades, selecting NCAA Division II All-America teams for the first time in 1988. Don Hansen’s Football Gazette began selecting Division II All-Region squads in 2003.

This release was provided by Newberry College.

