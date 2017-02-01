Olenchuck named preseason all-region, Totherow honorable mention

NEWBERRY – Third baseman Derek Olenchuck was voted first team all-Southeast Region by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers of America, while Daymon Totherow received honorable mention honors.

Olenchuck adds the all-region nod to a preseason first team all-South Atlantic Conference selection last week. The junior third baseman finished third on the team with a .345 batting average during a breakout 2016 campaign.

He led the team in both hits (67) and runs batted in (49), finishing 10th and 11th in the SAC in those categories, and won an AstroTurf SAC Player of the Week accolade for hitting .545 with four RBI during a perfect opening weekend that saw Newberry take down a pair of ranked teams.

Totherow was also named to the preseason all-SAC first team. He finished second on the team last season with a .355 average and led the team in slugging at .574. He hit 10 doubles, a conference-high nine triples, four home runs, tied for third on the team with 35 RBI, and finished fifth in the league with 22 stolen bases. Both his 14 multi-RBI games and 15-game hitting streaks were the longest the team.

The Wolves were one spot outside the preseason all-region top 10, falling a single vote shy of matching 10th-place UNC Pembroke’s vote total. Catawba was the top-ranked SAC school in the poll, checking in at No. 2, while ninth-place Tusculum also represented the league in the poll. USC Aiken received nine of 13 first-place votes to take the top spot.

Olenchuck http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Olenchuk.jpg Olenchuck Totherow http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Totherow.jpg Totherow

This release was provided by Newberry College.

This release was provided by Newberry College.