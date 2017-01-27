Six Wolves named to All-Region team

NEWBERRY — Six Newberry players were named all-Super Region 2 by the Don Hansen Football Committee, adding to a host of accolades earned by Wolves’ players this season.

Newberry saw a trio of players named to the second team offense in quarterback Raleigh Yeldell, wide receiver Markell Castle, and offensive lineman Bobby McNeil.

The defensive line tandem of Jamarcus Henderson and Jimmy Holmes each earned second team defense nods, while tight end Baptiste Staggers was a third team selection.

The Don Hansen team carries out the legacy of long-time small college football advocate Don Hansen, who passed away at age 75 on Aug. 29, 2010. Hansen, from Brookfield, Ill., started and published Don Hansen’s National Weekly Football Gazette for three decades, selecting NCAA Division II All-America teams for the first time in 1988. Don Hansen’s Football Gazette began selecting Division II All-Region squads in 2003.

Second Team Offense

Raleigh Yeldell (QB) — Yeldell was named second team quarterback after a stellar season that saw him become Newberry’s first-ever finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy, earn SAC Offensive Player of the Year honors, and win five total conference player of the week awards. He set school records with 3,087 passing yards, 3,418 yards of total offense, 260 completions, 370 attempts, and a Division II-leading 70.3 percent completion rate. He accounted for 33 total touchdowns this season and led the SAC in 11 statistical categories.

Markell Castle (WR) — Castle led the South Atlantic Conference with 976 receiving yards, one yard from tying for second place in single-season school history, and caught seven touchdown passes on the season. The sophomore from York had five 100-yard games, including a 181-yard effort in the season-opener against Florida Tech that included a one-handed grab named the No. 2 play on SportsCenter’s Top 10.

Bobby McNeil (OG) — McNeil anchored the left side of a dominant offensive line that allowed just 20 sacks on 423 pass attempts and helped the Wolves roll up school records in passing yards, total offense, and scoring in 2016. He was a candidate for the Gene Upshaw Award, given to the best offensive or defensive lineman in Division II, and accumulated 47 pancake blocks at his left guard position. He has started 34 of Newberry’s 35 games over the last three seasons.

Second Team Defense

Jamarcus Henderson (DG/DT) — Henderson finished second on the team with 65 tackles, including conference highs with 22.0 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks that ranked seventh in Newberry single-season history. He had at least one tackle for loss in 10 games this season, notched six or more stops on seven occasions, and led the team with nine quarterback hurries.

Jimmy Holmes (DG/DT) — A senior from Aiken, Holmes finished the season with 43 tackles, including 4.5 sacks and 6.0 tackles for loss. He played on the interior of a defensive line responsible for accumulating 34 sacks and 92 tackles for loss that accounted for 390 yards lost. He also had an interception, broke up a pass, and blocked two kicks. His best game came against Carson-Newman, where he notched a season-high six tackles and had two of Newberry’s school-record nine sacks. He is an Order of the Gray Stripe member.

Third Team Offense

Baptiste Staggers (TE) — Staggers is a junior from North Charleston that finished the regular season with 24 catches for 260 yards and four touchdowns. He had a long reception of 50 yards and had as many as 64 yards during a game. He caught at least one pass in every regular season game, including a 16-yard scoring play against Wingate that was critical in the Wolves’ title-clinching victory. He is a member of the Order of the Gray Stripe.

Yeldell http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Yeldell-2-.jpg Yeldell Castle http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Castle-Markell.jpg Castle Henderson http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Henderson.jpg Henderson McNeil http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_McNeil.jpg McNeil Staggers http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Staggers.jpg Staggers Holmes http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Holmes.jpg Holmes