Lady Wolves tennis picked to finish 5th in preseason poll

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s tennis team has been predicted to finish in fifth place in the South Atlantic Conference in 2016, according to the annual preseason coaches’ poll.

Elizabeth Williamson was named to the first team singles squad after a 20-2 dual record at the No. 1 singles position last season. She posted a 9-2 SAC record. Williamson went 7-2 in her final nine matches of the year.

Newberry is 4-0 in dual action carrying over from the fall season. Last year, the Wolves went 16-7 overall with a 7-4 conference mark. The scarlet and gray were the fourth seed in the SAC Championship and lost in the semifinals to first-seeded Wingate.

Newberry will open its spring season on Jan. 28 against Coastal Carolina.

