Wolves tennis picked fourth in SAC preseason poll

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s tennis team has been predicted to finish fourth in the South Atlantic Conference in the annual preseason poll released Monday.

The Wolves have two players represented on the preseason all-conference team, with the doubles pair of Jordan Monosky and Jacob Svantesson on the first team. Monosky was also named to the singles first team.

Newberry is 4-0 in dual action carrying over from the fall season. Last year, the Wolves went 20-6 overall with a 7-4 conference mark. The scarlet and gray were the fifth seed in the SAC Championship and lost in the finals to third-seeded Queens.

Monosky finished 20-6 overall in singles play with a 7-4 record in the SAC. Monosky went 13-4 at the No. 3 position and 7-2 at No. 2 singles. He was named honorable mention singles last season.

Jacob Svantesson and Monosky were named to the doubles first team. The pair were honored on the second team last season. The pair finished 21-5 overall and 9-2 in the SAC. They won the last seven games of the season.

Newberry will open its spring season on Feb. 5 at USC Aiken.

