Lady Wolves cold shooting halts three-game win streak

NEWBERRY — Basketball teams are often said to live and die by the three.

On Wednesday evening, the latter came into effect for a Newberry (10-6, 6-5 SAC) squad who connected on just 4-of-27 from beyond the arch in a 70-52 loss at the hands of Catawba (11-5, 8-3 SAC).

It would be Newberry’s second lowest three-point percentage of the season, runner-up to a 1-of-12 shooting night from three-point land at Lenoir-Rhyne on Jan. 4.

With Newberry’s Meg Essex in foul trouble late in the contest, Catawba would take advantage with junior forward Terri Rogers who tallied 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field. Rogers would six rebounds to go along with three steals and two blocks.

Essex, who is coming of career games against Coker and Brevard, scored 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting. The sophomore added five rebounds in a short 13-minute night, a new season-low. Meg was nominated for HERO of the Week for her performance against Coker last week in which she blocked 13 shots to go with 18 points and seven rebounds. You can vote for Meg for HERO of the Week here.

Shelby Britten lead the Wolves with 21 points, her highest scoring output of the season. Her previous high this season were 18-point nights in games vs. Wingate and Lincoln Memorial.

The Wolves would hold a three-point lead at the 7:57 mark of the 3rd quarter after a Nicola Handreck three-pointer, however, Catawba would go on an 11-0 run to push their lead, as the Catawba Indians outscored Newberry 40-15 in the final 20 minutes.

Handreck added 12 points for Newberry to give them their 12th game of the season with at least three Wolves starters in double figures. The Wolves are 10-2 in games this season in which three or more starters finish in double figures.

Catawba would shoot 50 percent from the field giving the Catawba Indians their eighth conference win of the season as they sit in fourth-place in the South Atlantic Conference. It would be their highest shooting percentage of the season since shooting 51 percent from the field vs. Coker in November.

Newberry will look for revenge this weekend when they head to Jefferson City to take on the Carson-Newman Lady Eagles. The Eagles defeated the Wolves earlier this season at Eleazer Arena by a final of 66-46. Game time is scheduled for 2 p.m.

