NA comes up short

NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy came up short Tuesday night as both basketball teams lost to visiting Laurens Academy.

The varsity girls lost 62-21, while the boys lost 57-48.

The Lady Eagles played well in the first quarter, despite missing a starter due to injury. Newberry was down 14-5 after the first period, and Laurens increased the lead throughout the game.

The Lady Eagles were led by Amber Suber with 11 points and 5 rebounds. Leigha Harbert added 6 points and Kylee Bramlett added 4 points.

The boys’ game was close from start to finish. Newberry held a 13-11 lead after the first period, aided by 6 points from Darius Williams. Laurens came back with a strong second period and took a 26-21 lead into the half.

In the second half, the Eagles stayed close, while Laurens tried to pull away. With 2:30 remaining in the game, the Eagles had cut the lead to 46-43, but Laurens outscored the home team 11-5 down the stretch.

Williams led the Eagles with 16 points and 6 rebounds, while Tyrese Taylor had 9 points. Payton Gardner finished with 7 points and 4 rebounds, and Daniel Bannister had 6 points and 7 rebounds.

Other players to score included Andy Lin and Matthew Cole with 3 points each, and Javon Gallman and Tabb French with 2 points each.

Newberry Academy’s Tabb French scores for the Eagles during Tuesday night’s contest with Laurens Academy. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Tabb-French-scores-for-the-Eagles.jpg Newberry Academy’s Tabb French scores for the Eagles during Tuesday night’s contest with Laurens Academy. Amber Suber drives to the basket against Laurens Academy. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Amber-Suber-drives-against-Laurens.jpg Amber Suber drives to the basket against Laurens Academy.