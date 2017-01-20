Lady Bulldogs on a five-game winning streak

NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School Lady Bulldogs are on a five-game winning streak after downing Chapman 89-23 during a regional game at home on Tuesday.

The victory improves their record to 13-2 overall and 4-0 in the region. Newberry is 11-1 since Dec. 1. Newberry led by 20 points after the first quarter and the Lady Bulldogs had a 36-point second quarter to take a 65-16 advantage into the locker rooms. The entire second half saw a running clock as it was only stopped one time during these 16 minutes of play.

Rayanna Davis scored 29 points on the evening, while Rehgan Miller and Kelsey Felks each scored 15. Kelsey Havird made all of her 14 points in the second quarter, including converting four three-pointers. Nigeria Davis scored 10 points, Lindsey Ruff had four points, while the Newberry scoring ended with the two points of Zacharia Epps.

Newberry travels to Mid-Carolina tonight before hosting Fairfield Central on Saturday afternoon.

