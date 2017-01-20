Bulldog boys lose on foul shots

NEWBERRY — In what may have been one of the wildest finishes in Scott Gym’s nearly 40-year history, the Newberry High School boys basketball team fell to Chapman on Tuesday after the buzzer had sounded.

Trailing 75-72 with 6.8 seconds to go in the contest, Chapman had to go the length of the court after a timeout. The Panther player, who had already scored 46 points on the night, seemed to have his shot blocked as the buzzer was sounding.

The officials blew their whistles, charging a Newberry player with a blocking foul, awarding the Panthers three free throws.

After the foul was called, a Newberry player slammed down the basketball, causing it to go over his head, which drew a technical foul.

The Panthers were first awarded three free throws from the initial call and made all three, tying the score up at 75 points apiece.

The technical foul meant Chapman got two more shots. The first free throw fell through the basket, making the final score 76-75 and dropping Newberry to 5-9 on the season and 1-3 in regional play.

Chapman went 28-of 38 from the free throw line, including missing only three of their 18 attempts in the fourth quarter alone.

Newberry, meanwhile, went 19-of-26 from the charity strip on the night, including going eight-of-10 in the fourth quarter. PJ Wright led the Newberry scoring with 21 points, while Derrick Scurry had 12.

Also, Darius Stephens-York scored 10 points, Lamarcus Moore had 9, Zay Chalmers had 8, Robert Houston had 7, while Ny Downing and Terrell Rogers had three points apiece.

The Newberry scoring ended with the two points of Pat Paul.

The Bulldogs travel to Mid-Carolina tonight before hosting Fairfield Central on Saturday afternoon.

http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_N1003P31001C-7.jpg