Newberry wins thriller over Benedict

NEWBERRY — Quaman Burton’s layup with 1:22 left gave the Newberry men’s basketball team a lead it would not relinquish as the Wolves defeated Benedict 87-84 in a non-conference thriller Monday evening at Eleazer Arena. Newberry has now won seven in a row and 11 of its last 14 contests.

D.J. Copeland led the way with 20 points and Gerald Evans scored 14. Mason Spease poured in 13 points and Christopher Camper, in just his second game in a Newberry uniform, chipped in 11. Burton posted a team-high eight rebounds and also swiped four steals.

Newberry trailed Benedict 71-65 with 7:46 remaining in the contest. The Wolves used a 7-2 run to cut the lead down to one at 73-72. The teams traded layups before Spease grabbed the defensive rebound and dished the ball ahead to Evans for the fast-break layup.

Newberry would then lead 79-76 before Benedict scored back-to-back buckets to lead 80-79 with 2:15 remaining. After the Wolves secured the defensive rebound, Burton drove hard to the lane from the left side and banked the shot home off the glass to put Newberry ahead 81-80 with 1:22 left to play.

The Wolves’ defense forced a Tiger turnover and Copeland knocked in a layup to put Newberry up 83-80. Spease made his free-throws to give Newberry a two-possession lead. Benedict attempted to force the game into overtime but could not secure the rebound and Newberry was victorious, 87-84.

Newberry started the game quickly, running out to an 18-8 lead. Benedict pulled within two at 23-21 midway through the first half. Neither team could pull away the rest of the period as Newberry led 40-35 at halftime. Copeland led all scorers with 10 points at halftime.

Brandon Morris scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead four Benedict players in double-figures. Quayshun Hawkins and Umar Frost also recorded double-doubles for the Tigers.

The Wolves shot 15-for-18 (83.3 percent) from the free-throw line in the second half after an 8-for-14 (57.1 percent) performance in the first half. Newberry was just 8-for-33 from beyond the arc (24.2 percent), a season-low.

The Wolves scored 16 fast break points, and scored 22 points off 22 Benedict turnovers. Newberry held the Tigers to just six made three-point field goals in the contest.

Newberry returns to South Atlantic Conference play Wednesday against Catawba (10-6, 4-6 SAC). Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. from Eleazer Arena.

The Wolves of Newberry College have won seven contests in a row. http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Basketball2.jpg The Wolves of Newberry College have won seven contests in a row.