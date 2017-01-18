Newberry moves up to ninth in region poll

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s basketball team is ranked ninth in week eight of the Southeast Region Division II Sports Information Directors of America (D2SIDA) Poll.

Newberry is currently on a six-game winning streak with a 11-4 overall record and a 7-3 South Atlantic Conference record.

Newberry was ranked 10th in last week’s D2SIDA poll. The Wolves defeated Brevard 85-67 Saturday afternoon. Fellow South Atlantic member Queens is ranked first in the region and still undefeated at 16-0. Lincoln Memorial, who Newberry defeated 107-102 on Dec. 17, remains number two in the Southeast Region.

Newberry will host Benedict tonight in a non-conference contest. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

http://newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_NC-186-Solo-HowlingN-whitewolf-2.jpg